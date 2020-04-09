Archbishop Viganò & Pope Leo XIII Prayer

Archbishop Viganò is calling upon Bishops and priests to pray the 1890 Exorcismus prayer composed by Pope Leo XIII and published in May, 1890. I see that the Drudge Report has also picked up this story.**

The Latin is on the Vatican’s web site (page 743ff). The English translation, however, provided by LifeSiteNews is from a Spanish translation. A translation of a translation is almost never reliable.

Therefore, Your Excellencies and Reverend Fathers (with the requisite permission from your Ordinary), might I suggest that if you pray the 1890 Exorcismus prayer, that you use the present English translation (1890 Exorcismus_ENG)?*

Respectfully,

-Kevin

P.S. Please be advised that the date of October 13, 1884 for Leo’s vision is completely unverified.

*The English translation is the same one found in my book Pope Leo XIII and the Prayer to St. Michael. I took it from an old web site about Archbishop Lefebvre that appears to be defunct now. Please see page 84, footnote 4 of my aforementioned book.

