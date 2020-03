Hello Everyone!

Marco Corvaglia has released a two part commentary on the Final Report of the International Commission of Inquiry on Medjugorje.

The text is available in Italian as well as English. I think it is well worth the read.

In the meantime, my own commentary will be slow in coming as there are a lot of things taking place here on my end. If idleness is the devil’s workshop, then I’m glad to have much to keep myself occupied.

Sincerely,

-Kevin Symonds